Tyler Adams to captain US, youngest at this year’s World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tyler Adams will captain the United States at the World Cup. He is 23 and will be the youngest at the tournament. Adams will also be the youngest World Cup captain for the Americans since Walter Bahr in the 1950 game against Chile. Adams is the last of the 32 captains announced for this year’s tournament and is only the second under 30. England forward Harry Kane is 29 and has captained the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup. Adams has captained the United States nine times previously.

