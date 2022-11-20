Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3
By NICOLE KRAFT
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal and Yegor Chinakhov and Boone Jenner each added a goal for Columbus, which has won four of its last five at home. Tarasov faced a career-high 50 shots and 94 shot attempts in his first win since Oct. 23.Tarasov faced a career-high 49 shots and 94 shot attempts in his first win since Oct. 23. Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad and Colin White scored for Florida, and Nick Cousins added two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18.