Shaver has 20 & 10 boards, Boise St. beats Colorado 68-55

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high tying 10 rebounds, Tyson Degenhart added 14 points and seven rebounds and Boise State beat Colorado 68-55 in the fifth place game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Naje Smith scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting before he fouled out with about 12 minutes to play for Boise State (3-2). Shaver scored eight points in a 13-4 run — capped by his 3-pointer, steal and fast-break layup — that made it 19-10 with 12 minutes left in the first half and Boise State (3-2) led the rest of the way. Boise State made just 12 of 17 from the free-throw line but hit 10 of 10 over the last five minutes to hold off Colorado.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.