NEWARK, N.J. — Led by Al-Amir Dawes’ 19 points, the Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Wagner Seahawks 82-44 on Sunday night. The Pirates are now 3-1 on the season, while the Seahawks fell to 3-2.

