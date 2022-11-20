Sebree’s 15 lead Tennessee Tech past East Tennessee State
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Jaylen Sebree scored 15 points as Tennessee Tech beat East Tennessee State 69-62. Sebree added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Brett Thompson scored 10 points and added seven assists and three steals. Grant Slatten added nine points. Jordan King led the Buccaneers in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Deanthony Tipler added 11 points for East Tennessee State. Allen Strothers had eight points, six rebounds and two steals.