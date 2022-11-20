Sebree’s 15 lead Tennessee Tech past East Tennessee State

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Jaylen Sebree scored 15 points as Tennessee Tech beat East Tennessee State 69-62. Sebree added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Brett Thompson scored 10 points and added seven assists and three steals. Grant Slatten added nine points. Jordan King led the Buccaneers in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Deanthony Tipler added 11 points for East Tennessee State. Allen Strothers had eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.