Sanogo leads unbeaten UConn past Delaware State 95-60

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead No. 25 UConn to a 95-60 victory over Delaware State on Sunday. Donovan Clingan had 16 points and three blocked shots, Jordan Hawkins finished 11 points and nine rebounds, Joe Calcaterra added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and Alex Karaban scored 10 points for unbeaten UConn (5-0). Jevin Muniz scored 21 points and Kyle Johnson added 15 for Delaware State (1-4).

