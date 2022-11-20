No. 8 Ohio State women roll past McNeese 99-43

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored 15 points to lead five in double figures and No. 8 Ohio State routed McNeese 99-43. The Buckeyes spotted the Cowgirls the first bucket of the game, then scored the next 26 points to lead 26-2 before McNeese scored again. Ohio State led 35-8 after one quarter and 60-23 at halftime. Ohio State got 41 points from the bench, led by Rikki Harris with 11 points. Also off the bench, Madison Greene had eight points, six assists and four of Ohio State’s 25 steals. Starter Jacy Sheldon had five steals, giving her 27 in the Buckeyes’ four games.

