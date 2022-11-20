No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan to meet with much at stake

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — One of the greatest rivalries in sports seems set up for another classic. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will both be undefeated for the 20th time when they meet Saturday at the Horseshoe in what’s known as The Game. The winner will earn a trip to the Big Ten championship game and a probable spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are coming off a rare win in the series. Until Jim Harbaugh finally beat the Buckyes last year at home, they had won a school-record eight straight and 15 of 16 against Michigan.

