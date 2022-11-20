Murray State earns 77-60 victory over Tulsa
CONWAY, S.C. — Jamari Smith had 19 points, Jacobi Wood flirted with a triple-double, and Murray State defeated Tulsa 77-60 in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Wood had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Smith also contributed seven rebounds for the Racers. Kenny White Jr. had 16 points. Bryant Selebangue led the Golden Hurricane in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Griffin added 11 points and two steals for Tulsa. Anthony Pritchard finished with 10 points and six assists.