Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Mississippi Valley St 83-62

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley and D’Moi Hodge scored 18 points apiece to help Missouri beat Mississippi Valley State 83-62. Hodge hit four 3-pointers and had six — and Nick East II added five — of Missouri’s 16 steals. Alvin Stredic Jr. made the first of two free throws to trim MVSU’s deficit to 42-20 early in the second half but Kobe Brown and Hodge each made back-to-back baskets as Missouri scored the first eight points in a 28-6 run that gave the Tigers a 70-46 lead with 7 minutes to play. Mosley scored 16 points during that stretch. Terry Collins hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for Mississippi Valley State (1-4). Arecko Gibson scored 11 points.

