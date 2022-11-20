Luis Enrique more than just a coach for Torres at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luis Enrique is more than just a coach for Spain forward Ferran Torres. He is also the father of the Barcelona player’s girlfriend. And that’s no problem for them at the World Cup. Torres dates the 20-year-old daughter of Luis Enrique and says he and the coach have done well separating work and family. He says he and Sira Martínez have not hidden their relationship but the forward has not often spoken publicly about it.

