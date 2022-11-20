LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Led by Myron Gardner’s 23 points, the Little Rock Trojans defeated the Jackson State Tigers 94-91. The Trojans are now 2-3 on the season, while the Tigers moved to 0-3.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.