Koo’s late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24

ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another big game from Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24. Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago has lost six of seven. The Falcons ran out the clock. Marcus Mariota ran and threw for touchdowns for Atlanta, which pulled within one-half game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay on the Buccaneers’ bye week. Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.