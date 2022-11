AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 19 points and Caleb Grill scored 11 points and Iowa State beat Milwaukee 68-53. The Cyclones never trailed playing in their third home game of the season. Aljaz Kunc and reserve Robert Jones each scored 10 for the Cyclones. BJ Freeman scored 11 for Milwaukee

