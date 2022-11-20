Hien leads Furman to 79-60 win over South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Garrett Hien came off the bench and scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the second half and Furman pulled away from South Carolina in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic. Both teams entered the Charleston Classic with 2-0 records. The Gamecocks lost to Colorado State 85-53 and Davidson 69-60. The Paladins fell to Penn State 73-68 and Old Dominion 82-77. GG Jackson II scored 19 points and Chico Carter Jr., added 17 for South Carolina. Tyrese Hughey hit a 3-pointer with 12 1/2 minutes to play to put Furman ahead 56-45 and the Paladins were up by double figures the rest of the way.

