Giroud gets chance to spearhead France’s attack at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Karim Benzema’s injury has opened the door for veteran striker Olivier Giroud to spearhead France’s attack at the World Cup in Qatar. Benzema entered the tournament as arguably the world’s most complete forward while Giroud was a likely substitute in the France team. But Benzema tore a thigh muscle in training on Saturday. With him out of the tournament Giroud is expected to move from the bench to a starter’s role against Australia on Tuesday in the Group D game. Giroud is just two goals shy of Thierry Henry’s national record of 51 goals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.