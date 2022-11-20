FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA says it has earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the World Cup in Qatar. FIFA revealed its earnings to officials from more than 200 of its members. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The extra income comes despite FIFA helping its members through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when most national team soccer was shut down.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.