European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to World Cup host Qatar. It didn’t work. FIFA wants seven European soccer federations to back down from allowing their captains to wear “One Love” armbands in games. It’s a heart-shaped multi-colored logo that draws attention to Qatar’s record on human rights. FIFA failed to persuade the Europeans with its counter-proposal of armbands with socially aware slogans. German scocer federation president Bernd Neuendorf says “we will stay with the European position.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.