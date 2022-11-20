CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands — Led by Tucker DeVries’ 29 points, the Drake Bulldogs defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 61-56 on Sunday night. The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 with the win and the Cowboys fell to 3-2.

