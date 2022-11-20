Skip to Content
Djokovic matches Federer’s record with 6th ATP Finals title

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has claimed a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title by beating Casper Ruud to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record. The 35-year-old Djokovic raised his arms out and smiled broadly after sealing the match with an ace. Djokovic earned the largest payday in tennis history as he walked away with $4.7 million for claiming the ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

