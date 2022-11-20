American Mikaela Shiffrin takes 1st-run lead at WCup slalom

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was fastest in the first run of a slalom, a day after she claimed the season-opening slalom race. Shiffrin gained time on the rest of the field in the bottom section of the course in Finnish Lapland to clock 56.86 seconds and take a 0.07 second lead over German Lena Dürr. Shiffrin was seeking her 49th slalom victory and the 76th overall in the World Cup. Her rival Petra Vlhová of Slovakia had 0.1 of a second to make up in the second run in third after taking third place in Saturday’s race.

