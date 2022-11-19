FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Led by Lamar Wright’s 24 points, the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars defeated the VMI Keydets 93-67. The Cougars moved to 3-2 with the win and the Keydets fell to 1-4.

