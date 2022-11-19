Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa, who transferred from Virginia, rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards and the No. 15 Huskies beat Colorado 54-7 for their fifth straight win. Taulapapa scored from 8 and 2 yards out to get the Huskies to a 21-0 lead. Cameron Davis added two more scores for Washington, which finished 7-0 at home. The victory gave coach Kalen DeBoer a school-record nine wins in his first season. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for a season-low 229 yards. Colorado didn’t pass 100 total yards until the third quarter.

