Villanova’s 1st-year coach Kyle Neptune learning on the job

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Villanova first-year coach Kyle Neptune is learning on the job. Jay Wright’s successor was matched up with Michigan State’s Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and had a shot to win on his homecourt. Neptune helped the Wildcats stay calm and confident enough to rally from a 16-point deficit with 8:09 left to have a chance to win on the final possession. Izzo says he told Neptune to give him a call next week, adding they share some similarities after taking over programs in their late 30s.

