Vanderbilt ends eight-game skid against Florida 31-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Wright threw three touchdown passes and Vanderbilt upset Florida 31-24 for its second straight Southeastern Conference victory.Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) took a 7-3 lead and never looked back against Florida (6-5, 3-5). The loss ended a two-game win streak for the Gators, who had won their last eight games against Vanderbilt.Florida opened the scoring with a 26-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek and managed nothing but a 44-yard Mihalek field goal the rest of the half.Vanderbilt took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when Mike Wright connected with Jayden McGowan for a 10-yard touchdown.

