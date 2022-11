EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Calvin Brownholtz and Reynaldo Flores each accounted for two touchdowns and UTEP beat Florida International 40-6. UTEP put up 525 yards of offense and held FIU to just 71. Brownholtz was 12-of-18 passing for 190 yards for UTEP (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA). Flores ran for 128 yards on 13 carries. Alex Nobles scored on an 84-yard fumble return for FIU (4-7, 2-5).

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.