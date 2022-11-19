UT Martin tops Eastern Illinois, 34-31 to share OVC title

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dresser Winn fired a 52-yard touchdown pass to Colton Dowell, then nosed in from the 2 to push UT Martin to a 34-31 win over Eastern Illinois to earn a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title. The Skyhawks (7-4, 5-0 OVC) share the conference regular-season championship with Southeast Missouri State, but the Redhawks claimed the conference’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs by winning a coin flip Saturday night. UT Martin will need an at-large berth when the FCS field is announced Sunday to extend its season.

