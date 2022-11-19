MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Led by Nelson Phillips’ 14 points, the Troy Trojans defeated the Montana Grizzlies 73-62. The Trojans are now 5-1 on the season, while the Grizzlies fell to 2-3.

