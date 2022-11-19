Shoma Uno defends men’s title at NHK Trophy

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Japan’s Shoma Uno defended his men’s title at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating’s NHK Trophy, scoring a season best free skate and total score to beat compatriot Sota Yamamoto. Uno scored 188.10 for his free skate to total 279.76 at the Makomanai Sekisuiheim Ice Arena, finishing 21.91 ahead of Yamamoto. South Korea’s Cha Jun Hwan took bronze with 254.76. The 24-year-old’s clean routine included several quadruple jumps, including a quad loop and a quad toe loop-double toe loop combination. In the women’s event, South Korea’s Kim Ye Lim won her maiden Grand Prix title, narrowly beating world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan. Rion Sumiyoshi, also of Japan, took bronze.

