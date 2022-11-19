Quisenberry’s 25 lead Fordham over UIC 79-65

NEW YORK — Darius Quisenberry scored 25 points as Fordham beat UIC 79-65. Quisenberry was 10 of 16 shooting for the Rams. Khalid Moore scored 14 points and Kyle Rose had 11. Toby Okani led the Flames in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Christian Jones added nine points for UIC. Cameron Fens also had eight points. Quisenberry scored 10 points in the first half and Fordham went into the break trailing 40-33. Quisenberry’s 15-point second half helped Fordham close out the 14-point victory.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.