Pitt holds off Duke 28-26 for third straight victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Israel Abanikanda ran for 113 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh edged Duke 28-26. The Panthers (7-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Blue Devils (7-4, 4-3) for the eighth time in nine meetings despite nearly squandering a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. Duke’s Riley Leonard threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns, including a 19-yard fourth-down strike to Jaylen Coleman with 47 seconds to go that pulled the Blue Devils within two. Duke’s two-point conversion attempt failed as the Blue Devils saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

