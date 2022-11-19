Oklahoma tops No. 24 Oklahoma State, becomes bowl eligible

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to help Oklahoma knock off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13. Eric Gray ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and Drake Stoops had a career-high six catches for 89 yards for the Sooners. Oklahoma jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held on. Spencer Sanders passed for 381 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State but threw four interceptions. Oklahoma State is now eliminated from contention for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

