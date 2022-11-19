No. 1 Georgia tops Kentucky, goes unbeaten in SEC again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and top-ranked Georgia withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally Saturday for a 16-6 win and its second consecutive unbeaten season in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs clinched the Eastern Division title last week and sought another perfect finish in league play. They succeeded, but not without difficulty as they had to settle for three Jack Podlesny field goals before McIntosh’s TD provided a needed cushion. McIntosh rushed 19 times with a 26-yarder for the Bulldogs, who outgained Kentucky 365-297.

