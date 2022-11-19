New Hampshire claims share of title, tops Maine in OT, 42-41

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Dylan Laube ran for three touchdowns and New Hampshire picked up a share of its first Colonial Athletic Association title since 2014 by holding off rival Maine in overtime, 42-41 to win the Border Battle rivalry game. The Black Bears, who tied the game with 3:11 left in regulation when Elijah Barnwell punched in from the 2-yard line, scored on Joe Fagnano’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Rohan Jones in their half of the first overtime period. Maine opted to go for the outright win with a two-point conversion, but Fagnano’s pass to Freddie Brock fell incomplete.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.