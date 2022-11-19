Morrison grabs 3 interceptions, No. 18 Notre Dame blanks BC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the No. 18 Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College 44-0. The 8-3 Fighting Irish won their ninth straight against Boston College and now has a 28-game regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference teams to 28. The temperature at game time was 27 degrees, making it the coldest game at Notre Dame in nine years, and heavy snow fell through much of the third quarter

