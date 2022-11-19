Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding victory on a raw afternoon at Memorial Stadium after losing Big Ten sacks leader Nick Herbig to a targeting penalty in the third quarter and star running back Braelon Allen to a leg injury on their second-to-last possession. Wisconsin is bowl-eligible for a 21st straight year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.