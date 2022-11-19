Louisville QB Cunningham (shoulder) out for home finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is out for the Cardinals’ home finale against North Carolina State with a shoulder injury. The fifth-year senior was injured on the final play of the first half in last week’s 31-16 loss at then-No. 12 Clemson. Saturday’s game is the second Cunningham has missed this season. He sat out a 34-17 victory at Virginia on Oct. 8 with a concussion sustained in the previous game at Boston College. Backup Brock Domann won that game and made his second start of the season on Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.