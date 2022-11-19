Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:59 PM

Louisville QB Cunningham (shoulder) out for home finale

KION

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is out for the Cardinals’ home finale against North Carolina State with a shoulder injury. The fifth-year senior was injured on the final play of the first half in last week’s 31-16 loss at then-No. 12 Clemson. Saturday’s game is the second Cunningham has missed this season. He sat out a 34-17 victory at Virginia on Oct. 8 with a concussion sustained in the previous game at Boston College. Backup Brock Domann won that game and made his second start of the season on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content