Lena Dürr takes lead after 1st run of opening WCup slalom

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Lena Dürr has dominated the first run of the season-opening women’s World Cup race. The German skier started first in the slalom event in Finnish Lapland to clock 54.48 seconds and build a .45 second lead over Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden. The 31-year-old Dürr made four slalom podiums last season to finish third in the discipline. The overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was third to have .55 seconds to make up in the second round. Last season’s World Cup slalom champion Petra Vlhová of Slovakia was another two hundredths of a second back in fourth.

