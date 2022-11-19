Jim Larrañaga wins 700th game, Miami tops Providence 74-64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga is the newest member of college basketball’s 700-win club, and the milestone victory came against his alma mater. Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Miami to a 74-64 victory over Providence in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Isaiah Wong had 18 points, three rebounds, three steals, three assists and three turnovers for the Hurricanes. Bryce Hopkins led Providence with 16 points and eight rebounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.