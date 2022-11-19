Skip to Content
Jim Larrañaga wins 700th game, Miami tops Providence 74-64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga is the newest member of college basketball’s 700-win club, and the milestone victory came against his alma mater. Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Miami to a 74-64 victory over Providence in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Isaiah Wong had 18 points, three rebounds, three steals, three assists and three turnovers for the Hurricanes. Bryce Hopkins led Providence with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Associated Press

