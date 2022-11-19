Hunter 2 TDs help Jackson St. beat Alcorn St. 24-13

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Travis Hunter, a two-way player who was widely considered the top recruit in the class of 2022, returned an interception for a touchdown and caught a 19-yard TD pass to help Jackson State beat Alcorn State 24-13 to complete the first 11-0 regular season in program history. Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) plays in the SWAC title game Dec. 3. Justin Ragin’s strip-sack of Alcorn State’s Tre Lawrence was recovered by Jeremiah Brown and a play later and Sy’veon Wilkerson scored on a 2-yard run to make it 10-7 with 8:06 left in the second quarter and 27 seconds later Hunter’s 44-yard pick-6 gave the Tigers a 10-point lead. Jarveon Howard had 96 yards rushing and a TD for Alcorn State.

