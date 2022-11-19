Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 for their second straight road win. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Detroit. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp each had two. Ville Husso stopped 26 shots. Emil Bemstrom scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 31 saves.

