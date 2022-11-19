Howard shares MEAC championship, first time since 1993

BALTIMORE (AP) — Quinton Williams threw two touchdown passes and Howard claimed a share of the MEAC regular-season championship, defeating Morgan State 35-6. The Bison finished tied with North Carolina Central for first place but North Carolina Central won the head-to-head matchup with Howard and claimed the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. Howard’s first-place finish is the first for the Bison since 1993. Williams completed 17 of 24 passes for 241 yards. Alfonzo Graham had 111 yards rushing for the Bears, but Morgan State quarterbacks Roderick Walker and Duce Taylor combined to go only 8-for-25 passing for 67 yards.

