Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest’s 45-35 win over Syracuse. Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak. After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris’ 36-yard return for a touchdown with an interception. Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) has lost five games in a row since a torrid start that put the Orange in the national rankings. Sean Tucker ran for two touchdowns and 106 yards on 16 carries and LeQuint Allen threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

