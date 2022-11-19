Grizzlies All-Star Morant week to week with sprained ankle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and possibly longer. Memphis announced Saturday that Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain during Friday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Team officials said in a statement that Morant’s timeline will be week-to-week with updates as available. Morant left the game late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation coming Saturday. The Grizzlies ruled out guard Desmond Bane for at least two weeks with a sprained toe earlier this week.

