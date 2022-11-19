BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Led by Vladislav Goldin’s 12 points, the Florida Atlantic Owls defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 76-55. The Owls are now 4-1 on the season, while the Titans fell to 2-2.

