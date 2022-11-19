Germany goalkeeper Neuer to defy FIFA on captains’ armbands
MADINAT ASH SHAMAL, Qatar (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to defy FIFA’s new campaign for captains to wear only official armbands with selected slogans at World Cup games. The veteran goalkeeper says he plans to override the new FIFA project backed by United Nations agencies. The launch a day before the opening World Cup match seemed designed to supplant a pledge by European teams in September. They want to wear their own armbands as part of the “One Love” anti-discrimination campaign to draw attention to host nation Qatar’s laws and record on human rights issues. FIFA’s approved slogans include “SaveThePlanet,” “ProtectChildren” and “ShareTheMeal.”