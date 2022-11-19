Skip to Content
Fonfana helps Navy top No. 17 UCF 17-14

By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fullback Daba Fonfana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF 17-14 without completing a pass. Navy dominated possession of the ball and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on team’s only passing attempt. The loss dropped UCF out of first place in the American Athletic Conference. Mikey Keene replaced quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in the second half and immediately led the Knights to their only touchdown of the game.

