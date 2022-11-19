Fast start propels Lafayette to 14-11 victory over Lehigh

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Jamar Curtis ran 71 yards for a first-quarter touchdown, Billy Shaeffer returned an interception 50 yards for a score 57 seconds later and that was enough for Lafayette to beat Lehigh 14-11. Curtis’ long scoring run gave Lafayette (3-8, 3-3 Patriot League) a 7-0 lead with 7:59 left in the opening quarter. Shaeffer picked off a pass from Dante Perri less than a minute later and the Leopards’ defense made the two quick scores stand up. Dylan Van Dusen got Lehigh (2-9, 2-4) on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 27-yard field goal. Perri connected with Eric Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown with 12:06 left to play, but the two-point conversion failed and left the Mountain Hawks trailing 14-9. Lehigh added a safety with 14 seconds remaining.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.