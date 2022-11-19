Drake women beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Katie Dinnebier had 18 points and six assists, Maggie Bair added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62. Sarah Beth Gueldner had 16 points and four 3-pointers for Drake. Dinnebier, who scored a career-best 24 points on Sunday in a 92-86 overtime loss to No. 4 Iowa, was 5 of 8 from the floor as the Bulldogs shot 55%. Gueldner scored 11 points in the first quarter, going 3 for 3 from distance, to help Drake lead 21-12. The Bulldogs withstood a late rally in the second quarter and built another 12-point lead, 38-26, at halftime. Alexis Markowski led Nebraska with 21 points. Isabelle Bourne had nine points and 11 rebounds.

