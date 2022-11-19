Davidson clinches playoff bid, beats Dayton 24-23

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coy Williams and Dylan Sparks each ran for 99 yards and Davidson beat Dayton 24-23 to clinch the Pioneer League’s automatic bid into the FCS playoffs. Tyreece White blocked Sam Webster’s 40-yard field goal attempt with 5:03 remaining to help seal it for the Wildcats. Davidson (8-3, 6-2) and Dayton (8-3, 6-2) entered trailing St. Thomas (Minn.), which finished the league 8-0. It’s just the second season for the Tommies at the Division I level and they’re ineligible for the playoffs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.